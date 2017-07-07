Berkshires Continues Fight Against Zebra Mussels

Pittsfield has accepted a new round of funding from the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation to fight the infestation of zebra mussels.

Zebra mussels are freshwater mollusks – about the size of a thumb – that have a zebra-like pattern on their shells.

Not native to North America, the invasive species can clog pipes and cost millions of dollars to clean up.

Pittsfield City Councilor Chris Connell says zebra mussels were found in nearby Lee in 2009.

“I remember that was front page news when that was discovered in Laurel Lake,” Connell says.

Since their discovery, the mussels have been confined to Laurel Lake.

Connell says that’s due to Pittsfield stationing boat ramp monitors to study and enforce regulations to keep boats, kayaks, canoes and other watercraft free of mussel spawn.

“We do this every year as far as for the boat monitoring,” Connell says.

The state has been providing $12,000 a year for Pittsfield's program since 2011. Jim McGrath, the city’s Park, Open Space and Natural Resource Program Manager, says the state grant covers the cost to run the program.

”They are a low-cost, high-value asset to us,” McGrath says.

This year, McGrath says the plan is to have three full-time monitors at the waterways – a fourth employee will work part-time.

The monitors work seven days a week throughout the summer to prevent contaminated boats from entering the city’s two waterbodies.

In 2013, then-Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick signed a bill to protect lakes and ponds across the commonwealth from zebra mussels. McGrath says it helped inform people of the problem.

“There are not zebra mussels in any other water body in Massachusetts or Berkshire County,” McGrath says. “I attribute that to the efforts of communities and like associations getting the word out, boaters and anglers being responsible and practicing clean boating.”

All boaters must sign, date and display their clean boat certification form on their dashboard before launching into any Berkshire County waters. Monitors are also responsible for making thorough inspections of all watercraft.

“And the last line of defense before a contaminated boat enters our waterbody, so yes, we do turn away boats,” McGrath says. “We do turn away boats and direct them to the boat wash station.”

Again, Councilor Connell.

“Is it still a threat, I guess …,” Connell says.

“It absolutely is still a threat, Councilor,” McGrath says. “Zebra mussels are only found in Laurel Lake and in the Housatonic River from Laurel Lake – actually down through the Housatonic River down to the Long Island Sound.”

Zebra mussels are a common nuisance in the New York Great Lakes region, too, as well as Lake Champlain.

Monitoring is also done elsewhere in Berkshire County, like the Stockbridge Bowl.