Beyoncé Joins J. Balvin And Willy William For 'Mi Gente' Remix

J. Balvin released a remix of his Latin pop hit "Mi Gente" on Thursday night, and the guest verse could not have come from a bigger star.

Beyoncé joined Balvin and the song's original singer Willy William in what it's fair of them to hope will be the crossover follow-up to Luis Fonsi's "Despacito" remix with Justin Bieber.

Queen Bey (like Bieber before her) sings in both English and Spanish on the track, which features a lyric video — bouncing cut-outs of its singers' heads and all — made up of homegrown footage of dancers and revelers worldwide of all stripes. With, naturally, a few grainy cameos.

Beyonce is donating proceeds from the song to "hurricane relief charities for Puerto Rico, Mexico and the other affected Caribbean islands," and pointing people to a page on her website where they can donate. (You can find more information on donation efforts from the music community here.)

