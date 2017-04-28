A Bicameral Effort To Make Cruise Ships Safer

By 40 minutes ago
  • This is a photo of Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey.
    This is a photo of Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey.
    WEBN-TV/Flickr

Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey and Richard Blumenthal from Connecticut, both Democrats, have introduced legislation to strengthen passenger safety on cruise ships. 

The Cruise Passenger Protection Act, which has bicameral support, would build on the passenger safety measures signed into law in the 2010 Cruise Vessel Security and Safety Act. The Senators say it would strengthen crime reporting and video surveillance requirements, improve medical standards and hold cruise lines responsible for deaths at sea.

Blumenthal and Markey say up until now there has been little emergency services or law enforcement at sea. 

Tags: 
Ed Markey
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal

Related Content

Kinder Morgan To Start Pipeline Expansion In Western Mass.

By Apr 24, 2017

Energy company Kinder Morgan plans to start cutting down trees in Western Massachusetts this week prepare for the controversial Connecticut Expansion Project. U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey are calling on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to revoke its authorization for the pipeline.

Sen. Markey Meets With Western Mass. Mayors

By Aug 11, 2015
WAMC

Massachusetts U.S. Senator Edward Markey has been in western Massachusetts the last two days. Markey met with mayors in North Adams, Northampton, Pittsfield and Springfield.

After meeting with Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno in his city hall office Tuesday afternoon, Markey said the common denominator to help boost the economies of the cities of western Massachusetts is transportation.  He said he is hopeful Congress can strike a deal to keep federal funds flowing to highway, bridge, and rail projects for the next three years.