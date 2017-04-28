A Bicameral Effort To Make Cruise Ships Safer

Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey and Richard Blumenthal from Connecticut, both Democrats, have introduced legislation to strengthen passenger safety on cruise ships.

The Cruise Passenger Protection Act, which has bicameral support, would build on the passenger safety measures signed into law in the 2010 Cruise Vessel Security and Safety Act. The Senators say it would strengthen crime reporting and video surveillance requirements, improve medical standards and hold cruise lines responsible for deaths at sea.

Blumenthal and Markey say up until now there has been little emergency services or law enforcement at sea.