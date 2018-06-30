Bike Ferry Service On Lake Champlain Resumes

A bicycle ferry that carries cyclists across part of Lake Champlain reopened Friday after repairs were made to an old railroad causeway on the water that is a popular bicycle path.

The causeway between Colchester and South Hero was heavily damaged during a May 4th storm that caused the formation of sinkholes in the 4-mile causeway and structural damage to a bridge.

The nonprofit Local Motion had said the bike ferry would not operate this summer, but later said the service would be offered.

Republican. Governor Phil Scott attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday.

On busy summer days more than 900 bicyclists and pedestrians use the path. The ferry trip lasts eight minutes and costs $8 roundtrip for adults.

The causeway is part of the nearly 14-mile (22.5 kilometer) Island Line Trail that starts at Burlington's Oakledge Park.

All contents © copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.