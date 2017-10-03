Bill In NY Would Ban Anonymous Political Ads On Facebook

New York state would require all political ads on social media platforms such as Facebook to contain the name of the individual or group that paid for it under newly proposed legislation.

Democratic state Sen. Todd Kaminsky announced his idea Tuesday, a day after Facebook handed over thousands of political ads to congressional committees investigating possible Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Kaminsky, of Long Island, says requiring more information about the groups paying for ads would discourage false and misleading statements while giving citizens more information about those trying to influence their vote.

The proposal, which would also apply to campaign mailers, will be up for consideration when lawmakers return to Albany in January.

A message seeking comment from Facebook was not immediately returned Tuesday.

