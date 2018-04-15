Bill O'Reilly Leads A Different Political Party

Bill O’Reilly is a founding partner at the New York-based political and corporate communications firm, The November Team. But he has added a new job. He is pro-tem Chairman of The Federalist Party of America. WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne recently spoke with O’Reilly about the move.
So I remember speaking with you that night in November 2017 when Republican Rob Astorino lost his re-election bid for Westchester County Executive. I don’t want to put words in your mouth, but I saw you panning out, considering the state of affairs nationally, and you seemed disheartened.