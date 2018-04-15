Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Bill O'Reilly Leads A Different Political Party

By Allison Dunne 1 hour ago

Bill O’Reilly is a founding partner at the New York-based political and corporate communications firm, The November Team. But he has added a new job. He is pro-tem Chairman of The Federalist Party of America. WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne recently spoke with O’Reilly about the move.

So I remember speaking with you that night in November 2017 when Republican Rob Astorino lost his re-election bid for Westchester County Executive. I don’t want to put words in your mouth, but I saw you panning out, considering the state of affairs nationally, and you seemed disheartened.

Tags: 
bill o'reilly
Federalist Party Of America
Federalist Party
Republican Party

Related Content

What Divides Americans From The World And From Each Other

By Jun 1, 2017
Book Cover - Exceptional America

Why did Donald Trump follow Barack Obama into the White House? Why is America so polarized? And how does American exceptionalism explain these social changes?

In Exceptional America: What Divides Americans from the World and from Each Other, Mugambi Jouet describes why Americans are far more divided than other Westerners over basic issues, including wealth inequality, health care, climate change, evolution, gender roles, abortion, gay rights, sex, gun control, mass incarceration, the death penalty, torture, human rights, and war. Raised in Paris by a French mother and Kenyan father, Jouet then lived in the Bible Belt, Manhattan, and beyond.

While exceptionalism once was a source of strength, it may now spell decline, as unique features of U.S. history, politics, law, culture, religion, and race relations foster grave conflicts. Exceptional America dissects the American soul, in all of its peculiar, clashing, and striking manifestations.

Reagan Rising: The Decisive Years, 1976-1980 By Craig Shirley

By Apr 28, 2017
Book Cover - Reagan Rising: The Decisive Years, 1976-1980

In Reagan Rising: The Decisive Years, 1976-1980, New York Times bestselling biographer Craig Shirley charts Ronald Reagan’s astonishing rise from the ashes of his lost 1976 presidential bid to overwhelming victory in 1980. American conservatism—and the nation itself—would never be the same.

Matt Taibbi's Dispatches From The 2016 Circus

By Jan 17, 2017
Book Cover - Insane Clown President

Matt Taibbi, author of the New York Times bestsellers The DivideGriftopia, and The Great Derangement, is a contributing editor for Rolling Stone and winner of the 2008 National Magazine Award for columns and commentary.

The 2016 presidential contest as told by Taibbi, from its tragicomic beginnings to its apocalyptic conclusion, is in fact the story of Western civilization’s very own train wreck. Years before the clown car of candidates was fully loaded, Taibbi grasped the essential themes of the story: the power of spectacle over substance, or even truth; the absence of a shared reality; the nihilistic rebellion of the white working class; the death of the political establishment; and the emergence of a new, explicit form of white nationalism that would destroy what was left of the Kingian dream of a successful pluralistic society.

Taibbi's new book is Insane Clown President: Dispatches from the 2016 Circus.

The Once And Future Liberal

By Feb 9, 2018
Book Cover - The Once and Future Liberal

In The Once and Future Liberal, Mark Lilla offers an impassioned, tough-minded, and stinging look at the failure of American liberalism over the past two generations. Although there have been Democrats in the White House, and some notable policy achievements, for nearly 40 years the vision that Ronald Reagan offered—small government, lower taxes, and self-reliant individualism—has remained the country’s dominant political ideology. And the Democratic Party has offered no convincing competing vision in response.

Mark Lilla is a political scientist, journalist and professor of humanities at Columbia University. His newest book is The Once and Future Liberal: After Identity Politics.