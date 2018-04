This weekend the falconers of the Upper Hudson Valley host not only to their colleagues, but also a broader community that they interact with daily. This weekend long “meet” serves as a celebration of falconry and the region that boasts some of the best landscapes one could hope for while endeavoring in such a pursuit.

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Weekend Falconry Meet starts today and runs through Sunday.

We are joined by Leigh Foster, Master Falconer; Jeremy Chamberlain, General Falconer; and Jenna Woginrich, Apprentice Falconer.

For more information email Leigh Foster: lfoster5191@gmail.com.