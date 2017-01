He's back! Rich Guthrie, one of WAMC's favorite radio guests, returns to Studio A to answer all your questions about birds. A veteran birder and former compiler of the Catskill, New York Christmas bird count for the National Audubon society, Rich is WAMC’s resident avian expert.

