Blumenthal: Congressional Hearing Into Airline Passenger Conditions

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal from Connecticut has announced a Congressional hearing into airline passenger conditions following the forcible removal of a United Airlines passenger.

Blumenthal says there have been a series of shocking incidents aboard airlines and additional regulations to protect passengers are needed.

The Democrat says he will draft legislation to provide enforceable rights for airline passengers.

His Airline Passenger Bill of Rights calls for minimum cash compensation for involuntary bumping, limitations on removing passengers, and cuts to excessive fees and unfair consumer practices. It will also open the ability for passengers to sue.