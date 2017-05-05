BMC Nurses Petition For A Fair Labor Agreement

Nurses at Berkshire Medical Center sent a petition to Berkshire Health System’s CEO and Board of Trustees on Friday, renewing calls for a fair labor agreement.

The petition was signed by 70 percent of Berkshire Medical Center nurses, according to the Massachusetts Nurses Association.

They are calling for a limit to the number of patients nurses care for, security improvements, and health insurance benefits.

Nurses also delivered more than 400 unsafe staffing forms, standard reports provided to managers when there are not enough nurses available to provide safe and effective care.

BMC nurses will rally Saturday in downtown Pittsfield for National Nurses Day.

BHS says it has received the petition, and made a final offer to the MNA on May 3rd.