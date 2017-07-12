Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Bobby Conte Thornton In A Bronx Tale: The Musical On Broadway

By 1 minute ago
  • Bobby Conte Thornton
    Bobby Conte Thornton
    www.ibdb.com

Bobby Conte Thornton plays Calogero in A Bronx Tale: The Musical at the Longacre Theatre on Broadway. Based on Chazz Palminteri’s life and one-man show, the musical is co-directed by Robert De Niro, who directed the original film, and Jerry Zaks, who directed the one man show on Broadway in 2007.

The show features a book by Palminteri and original music by Alan Menken, and lyrics by Glenn Slater. The cast album is available from Ghostlight Records. A Bronx Tale is Bobby Conte Thornton’s Broadway debut and we spoke with him about working with the show's creative team and what's it's like when your dreams come true.

Tags: 
musical theater
broadway
A Bronx Tale
Chazz Palminteri
alan menken
actor
bobby conte thornton

Related Content

Alan Menken's New Doo-Wop For A Bronx Tale: The Musical

By Nov 2, 2016
Alan Menken and A Bronx Tale musical artwork

A Bronx Tale: The Musical begins previews on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre tomorrow night. The new musical features a book by Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri, music by Oscar, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Alan Menken, and lyrics by Grammy Award winner and Oscar and Tony Award nominee Glenn Slater. The show is co-directed by two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro and four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Tony nominee Sergio Trujillo.

Based on the one-man show written and performed by Chazz Palminteri that inspired the now classic film, this streetwise musical will takes the audience to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s—where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he’d love to be. Featuring an original doo-wop score, this is a tale about respect, loyalty, love, and above all else: family.

The musical premiered at the Tony Award-winning Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, NJ to critical and popular acclaim earlier this year and officially opens on Broadway on December 1st.

Alan Menken joins us.

Palminteri Brings 'A Bronx Tale' To Schenectady

By Mar 16, 2015

Proctors in Schenectady will take on a downstate feel on Sunday, March 22 when Academy Award-nominated actor Chazz Palminteri performs his one-man show A Bronx Tale, which became a beloved movie of the same name directed by Robert de Niro.

S. Epatha Merkerson In The Roommate At Williamstown Theatre Festival

By Jul 10, 2017
S. Epatha Merkerson and Joe Donahue
Sarah LaDuke

The Williamstown Theatre Festival season opener on the main stage is Jen Silverman's new play The Roommate. Directed by Mike Donahue, the show continues through July 16th. The cast is led by Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner S. Epatha Merkerson and Golden Globe and Emmy Award nominee Jane Kaczmarek.

Merkerson is cast as Sharon, who is empty-nested and alone in her Midwestern home and takes on a roommate, Robyn (played by Kaczmarek). Before she has even unpacked, Robyn challenges everything about Sharon’s way of life.

S. Epatha Merkerson is best known for her role as Lieutenant Anita Van Buren from 1993 to 2010 on NBC’s Law & Order. She appeared in 391 episodes of the series—more than any other cast member.  She currently stars as Sharon Goodwin, the Chief Administrator of the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center Hospital on NBC’s Chicago Med

Barrington Stage Company Presents Ragtime 6/21-7/15

By Jun 19, 2017
Artwork for Ragtime at Barrington Stage


  Barrington Stage Company’s first Boyd-Quinson Mainstage musical this season is Ragtime -- which opens in Pittsfield, MA on June 21st and runs through July 15th.

 

Ragtime features a book by Terrence McNally, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and music by Stephen Flaherty. It is based on a novel by E. L. Doctorow and is directed at Barrington Stage by Joe Calarco. The original Broadway production of Ragtime won Tony Awards for Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Musical Score.

 

Members of Barrington Stage’s cast join us at The Linda to discuss the show and perform a few songs.

We welcome Elizabeth Stanley (“Mother”); J. Anthony Crane (“Tateh”); Darnell Abraham (“Coalhouse”); Zurin Villanueva ("Sarah”); and musical director - providing piano accompaniment - Darren Cohen.