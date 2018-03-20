Bomb Destined For Austin Explodes At FedEx Facility Near San Antonio

Updated at 8 a.m. ET

A package destined for an address in Austin, Texas, exploded at a FedEx distribution facility near San Antonio early Tuesday morning, reportedly resulting to a slight injury to an employee.

The FBI has agents at the site of the explosion, which comes after a string of bombings in Austin. FBI spokeswoman Michelle Lee says, "We believe that the explosion is likely connected" to those earlier blasts.

The package detonated at around 12:25 a.m. local time at a facility in Schertz, Texas, northeast of San Antonio, the FBI says.

It's the fifth explosion of a device either in Austin or meant to be delivered to the city. Investigators said Monday that a "serial bomber" is behind the attacks, which have killed two people and injured several others.

"Several local news outlets report the package was coming from Austin and being sent to an Austin address," Nadia Hamdan of member station KUT in Austin reports. "The FedEx facility is about an hour southwest of the city."

It seems that Tuesday's explosion was not as dangerous as it might have been had it reached its target.

"[T]he package was moving from an elevated conveyor belt to a lower section when it exploded," reports CBS Austin.

The package "contained shrapnel consisting of nails and pieces of metal, sources said," according to the CBS affiliate, which said the Schertz facility has 75 employees.

There have been conflicting reports about injuries at the FedEx facility — the local TV station said none of the employees were hurt, but The Associated Press reports that one FedEx employee "apparently suffered a non-life-threatening 'percussion-type' injury from the blast."

The case now includes hundreds of law enforcement agents from local police, the FBI and ATF, as well as a reward of up to $100,000.

The bombings have prompted local officials to urge the public to use caution around packages.

"I want to continue to remind our community to pay close attention to any suspicious device," Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said on Tuesday, "whether it be a package, a bag, a backpack or anything that looks out of place, do not approach it."

On Monday, NPR Member Station KUT reported that Austin police believe the explosion of four bombs earlier this month is the work of a serial bomber. After a blast on Sunday that was triggered by a tripwire, investigators said the culprit was likely more sophisticated than they had first realized.

