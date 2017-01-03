Book Picks - The Bennington Bookshop

The Yiddish Book Center in Amherst, MA is a nonprofit organization working to tell the whole Jewish story by rescuing, translating, and disseminating Yiddish books and presenting innovative educational programs that broaden understanding of modern Jewish identity.

Lisa Newman, Director of Communications at the Yiddish Book Center joins us this morning for a great selection of Hanukkah books.

List:

Modern Jewish Cooking: Recipes and Customs for Today's Kitchen by Leah Koenig

Stars in The Ring: Jewish Champions in the Golden Age of Boxing by Mike Silver

The Parakeet Named Dreidel by Isaac Bashevis Singer

The Latke Who Couldn't Stop Screaming: A Christmas Story by Lemony Snicket

Ben Shahn's New Deal Murals: Jewish Identity in the American Scene by Diana L. Linden

The Abandoned Book and Other Yiddish Stories: An Anthology of Pakn Treger Translations edited by Eitan Kensky

Have I Got A Story For You: More Than a Century of Fiction from the Forward edited by Ezra Glinter

Zahav: A World of Israeli Cooking by Michael Solomonov

In Those Nightmarish Days: The Ghetto Reportage of Peretz Opoczynski and Josef Zelkowicz edited by Samuel D. Kassow and translated by David Suchoff

Molly on the Range: Recipes and Stories from An Unlikely Life on a Farm by Molly Yeh