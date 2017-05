Suzanna Hermans from Oblong Books and Music joins us with this week's Book Picks.

List:

All Grown Up by Jami Attenberg

Universal Harvester by John Darnielle

Ragdoll by Daniel Cole

Quicksand by Malin Persson Giolito

Escargot by Dashka Slater, illustrated by Sydney Hanson

Charlie & Mouse by Laurel Snyder, illustrated by Emily Hughes

Over and Under the Pond by Kate Messner, illustrated by Christopher Silas Neal

The Upside of Unrequited by Becky Albertalli

Oblong Will have a Poetry Reading in Rhinebeck on Thursday.