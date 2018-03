Giovanni Boivin from The Book Loft in Great Barrington, MA, joins us with this week's Book Picks list.

List:

“Heart Berries: A Memoir” by Terese Marie Mailhot

“Bad Kansas: Stories” by Becky Mandelbaum

“Princesses Behaving Badly: Real Stories from History Without the Fairy-Tale Endings” by Linda Rodriguez McRobbie

“Dreadful Young Ladies and Other Stories” by Kelly Barnhill

“The Sea Beast Takes a Lover: Stories” by Michael Andreasen

“The Sky is Yours” by Chandler Klang Smith