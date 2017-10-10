Book Picks - The Bookloft

Zazu Galdos-Shapiro from The Bookloft in Great Barrington, MA, joins us with this week's Book Picks list.

List:

A Secret History of Witches by Louisa Morgan

The Rules of Magic by Alice Hoffman

The Nowhere Girls by Amy Reed

The Care and Feeding of a Pet Black Hole by Michelle Cuevas

The Fog by Kyo Maclear, illustrated by Kenard Pak