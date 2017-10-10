Book Picks - The Bookloft

Jacqueline Kellachan from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, NY joins us with this week's Book Picks.
Fiction:
Manhattan Beach by Jennifer Egan
A Legacy of Spies by John LeCarre
Stay With Me: A Novel by Ayobami Adebayo
The Fisherman by John Langan (Event Sunday, October 29 3PM)
Music:
Woman Walk The Line: How The Women In Country Music Changed Our Lives edited by Holly Gleason
Never Can Get Enough of NYC Books:
Greater Gotham: A History of New York City From 1898 to 1919 by Mike Wallace
Going Into Town A Love Letter To New York by Roz Chast
Tenements Towers & Trash An Unconventional History of New York City by Julia Wertz
Vanishing New York: How A Great City Lost Its Soul by Jeremiah Moss