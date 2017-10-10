Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Book Picks - The Bookloft

By 35 minutes ago

Zazu Galdos-Shapiro from The Bookloft in Great Barrington, MA, joins us with this week's Book Picks list.

List:
A Secret History of Witches by Louisa Morgan

The Rules of Magic by Alice Hoffman

The Nowhere Girls by Amy Reed

The Care and Feeding of a Pet Black Hole by Michelle Cuevas

The Fog by Kyo Maclear, illustrated by Kenard Pak

Tags: 
Book Picks
the bookloft

Related Content

Book Picks - The Golden Notebook

By Oct 3, 2017
Book Cover - A Legacy of Spies

Jacqueline Kellachan from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, NY joins us with this week's Book Picks.

Fiction:
Manhattan Beach by Jennifer Egan

A Legacy of Spies by John LeCarre

Stay With Me: A Novel by Ayobami Adebayo

The Fisherman by John Langan (Event Sunday, October 29 3PM)

Music:
Woman Walk The Line: How The Women In Country Music Changed Our Lives edited by Holly Gleason

Never Can Get Enough of NYC Books:
Greater Gotham: A History of New York City From 1898 to 1919 by Mike Wallace

Going Into Town A Love Letter To New York by Roz Chast

Tenements Towers & Trash An Unconventional History of New York City by Julia Wertz

Vanishing New York: How A Great City Lost Its Soul by Jeremiah Moss

Book Picks - Oblong Books And Music

By Sep 26, 2017
Book Cover - Far From the Tree

Suzanna Hermans from Oblong Books and Music joins us with this week's Book Picks list.

List:

What Girls Are Made Of by Elana K. Arnold

Far from the Tree by Robin Benway

All the Wind in the World by Samantha Mabry

You Bring the Distant Near by Mitali Perkins

Long Way Down by Jason Reynolds

I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter by Erika L. Sánchez

Orphan Island by Laurel Snyder

The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas

Clayton Byrd Goes Underground by Rita Williams-Garcia

American Street by Ibi Zoboi

Book Picks - Merritt Bookstore

By Sep 19, 2017
Book Cover - Forest Dark

This week's Book Picks come from Kira Wizner of Merritt Bookstore.

List:

Moving Kings by Joshua Cohen

Forest Dark by Nicole Krauss

A Brief Stop on The Road From Auschwitz by Göran Rosenberg

The Survivors Club by Debbie Bornstein Holinstat and Michael Bornstein

Alone: Britain, Churchill, and Dunkirk: Defeat Into Victory by Michael Korda

Sisters by Lily Tuck

Twelve Mile Straight by Eleanor Henderson

It’s My Birthday by Julie Fogliano

Poppies of Iraq by Brigitte Findakly and Lewis Trondheim 

Wishtree by Katherine Applegate