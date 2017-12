Sheri Bauer-Mayorga and Thomas Chulak from Chatham Bookstore in Chatham, NY join us with this week's Book Picks.

List:

Future Home of the Living God by Louise Erdrich

Great Jazz & Pop Vocal Albums by Will Friedwald

Muddy by Michael Mahin with illustrations by Evan Turk

Hunter of Stories by Eduardo Galeano

Elmet by Fiona Mozley

It's All Relative by A.J. Jacobs

American Wolf by Nate Blakeslee