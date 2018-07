Today's special edition of Book Picks come from Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox.

List:

“On the Road and Off the Record with Leonard Bernstein” by Charlie Harmon

“Famous Father Girl” by Jamie Bernstein

A few by the maestro (Bernstein) himself:

“Joy of Music”

“Infinite Varieties of Music”

“Unanswered Question”

AND:

Peggy Daniels’ “Tanglewood: A Group Memoir”