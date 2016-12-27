Related Program: 
Book Picks - Golden Notebook

  James Conrad from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, NY joins us with this week's Book Picks.

How to Survive a Plague: The Inside Story of How Citizens and Science Tamed AIDS by David France
When We Rise: My Life in the Movement by Cleve Jones
Finishing School: The Happy Ending to That Writing Project You Can't Seem to Get Done by Cary Tennis and Danelle Morton
Rumi's Secret: The Life of the Sufi Poet of Love by Brad Gooch
Victoria the Queen by Julia Baird
Rest: Why You Get More Done When You Work Less by Alex Soojung-Kim Pang
Do Not Say We Have Nothing by Madeleine Thein

Book Picks - The Open Door Bookstore

By Dec 20, 2016
Book Cover - Best American Infographics 2016

  This week's Book Picks from Amy Lane at The Open Door Bookstore and Gift Gallery in Schenectady, NY.

Atlas Obscura by Joshua Foer
A History of Sports in 100 Objects by Cait Murphy
Best American Infographics 2016 by Gareth Cook
Jerusalem by Alan Moore
The Noblest Roman by Jerry Kelly & Misha Beletsky
Hattie's Restaurant Cookbook by Jasper Alexander
Encore: Proctors at 90 by Michael Eck and Richard Lovrich
The Wish Tree words by Kyo Maclear, Pictures by Chris Turnham

Hanukkah Books From The Yiddish Book Center

By Dec 15, 2016
Yiddish Book Center logo

The Yiddish Book Center in Amherst, MA is a nonprofit organization working to tell the whole Jewish story by rescuing, translating, and disseminating Yiddish books and presenting innovative educational programs that broaden understanding of modern Jewish identity.

Lisa Newman, Director of Communications at the Yiddish Book Center joins us this morning for a great selection of Hanukkah books.

Modern Jewish Cooking: Recipes and Customs for Today's Kitchen by Leah Koenig 

Stars in The Ring: Jewish Champions in the Golden Age of Boxing by Mike Silver 

The Parakeet Named Dreidel by Isaac Bashevis Singer

The Latke Who Couldn't Stop Screaming: A Christmas Story by Lemony Snicket

Ben Shahn's New Deal Murals: Jewish Identity in the American Scene by Diana L. Linden

The Abandoned Book and Other Yiddish Stories: An Anthology of Pakn Treger Translations edited by Eitan Kensky

Have I Got A Story For You: More Than a Century of Fiction from the Forward edited by Ezra Glinter

Zahav: A World of Israeli Cooking by Michael Solomonov

In Those Nightmarish Days: The Ghetto Reportage of Peretz Opoczynski and Josef Zelkowicz edited by Samuel D. Kassow and translated by David Suchoff

Molly on the Range: Recipes and Stories from An Unlikely Life on a Farm by Molly Yeh

Book Picks - Northshire Bookstore

By Dec 13, 2016
Book Cover - Ghost

Today's Book Picks list comes from Rachel Person of The Northshire Bookstore.

American Cake by Anne Byrn
Swing Time by Zadie Smith
Ghost by Jason Reynolds
Snow White by Matt Phelan
Oskar and the Eight Blessings by Richard & Tanya Simon
Leaping Lemmings by John Briggs
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets by J. K. Rowling - illustrated edition
They All Saw a Cat by Brendan Wenzel

Book Picks - The Bookstore

By Dec 6, 2016
Matt Tannenbaum

Today's Book Picks come from Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox, MA.

The Last Innocents by Michael Leahy
Have I Got a Story for You edited by Ezra Gentler
How to Grow Old by Cicero
Moscow Nights by Nigel Cliff
Shanghai Grand by Taras Grescoe
The Perfect Horse by Elizabeth Letts
The Mistletoe Murder by P.D. James
Lyrics 1961-2012 by Bob Dylan