Book Picks - The Golden Notebook

Jacqueline Kellachan from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, NY joins us with this week's Book Picks.

Fiction:

Manhattan Beach by Jennifer Egan

A Legacy of Spies by John LeCarre

Stay With Me: A Novel by Ayobami Adebayo

The Fisherman by John Langan (Event Sunday, October 29 3PM)

Music:

Woman Walk The Line: How The Women In Country Music Changed Our Lives edited by Holly Gleason

Never Can Get Enough of NYC Books:

Greater Gotham: A History of New York City From 1898 to 1919 by Mike Wallace

Going Into Town A Love Letter To New York by Roz Chast

Tenements Towers & Trash An Unconventional History of New York City by Julia Wertz

Vanishing New York: How A Great City Lost Its Soul by Jeremiah Moss