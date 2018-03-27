Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Book Picks - The Golden Notebook

By 30 minutes ago

Jacqueline Kellachan from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, NY joins us with this week's Book Picks.

List:
“The Sparsholt Affair” by Alan Hollinghurst
“Gun Love” by Jennifer Clement
“Ghost Boys” by Jewell Parker Rhodes
“Advice Not Given: A Guide To getting Over Yourself” by Mark Epstein, M.D.
“More Than True: The Wisdom of Fairy Tales” by Robery Bly
“Baby Monkey, Private Eye” by Brian Selznick and David Serlin
“Lament From Epirus” by Christopher C. King
“If I Die Tonight” by Alison Gaylin (Event April 11 at The Colony)

Book Picks
golden notebook
the golden notebook

Book Picks - The Book Loft

By Mar 20, 2018
Book Cover - Heart Berries

  Giovanni Boivin from The Book Loft in Great Barrington, MA, joins us with this week's Book Picks list.

List:
“Heart Berries: A Memoir” by Terese Marie Mailhot
“Bad Kansas: Stories” by Becky Mandelbaum
“Princesses Behaving Badly: Real Stories from History Without the Fairy-Tale Endings” by Linda Rodriguez McRobbie
“Dreadful Young Ladies and Other Stories” by Kelly Barnhill
“The Sea Beast Takes a Lover: Stories” by Michael Andreasen
“The Sky is Yours” by Chandler Klang Smith

Book Picks - Open Door Bookstore

By Mar 13, 2018
Book Cover - Children of Blood and Bone

  This week's Book Picks from Amy Lane at The Open Door Bookstore and Gift Gallery in Schenectady, NY.

List:
"Children of Blood and Bone" by Tomi Adeyemi
"Winter Sisters" by Robin Oliveira
"Feel Free" by Zadie Smith
"White Houses" by Amy Bloom
"What Are We Doing Here?" by Marilynne Robinson
"The Sound of a Wild Snail Eating" by Elisabeth Tova Bailey
"People Like Us" by Dana Mele

Book Picks - Green Toad Bookstore

By Mar 6, 2018
Book Cover - The Line Becomes a River

  Today's Book Picks come from Jim Havener of Green Toad Bookstore in Oneonta, NY.

List:
“Time Pieces” by John Banville
“The Line Becomes A River” by Francisco Cantu
“Good Booty: Love & Sex, Black & White, Body & Soul In American Music” by Ann Powers
“Bunk” by Kevin Young
“Straying” by Molly McCloskey
“Solar Bones” by Mike McCormack

Book Picks - Odyssey Bookshop

By Feb 20, 2018
Book Cover - Only Child

  This week's Book Picks come to us from Emily Crowe at The Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, Massachusetts.

List:
“Only Child: A Novel” by Rhiannon Navin
“I Am, I Am, I Am: Seventeen Brushes with Death” by Maggie O’Farrell
“Things That Make White People Uncomfortable” by Michael Bennett
“LOVE” by Matt de la Pena, illustrated by Loren Long
“The Dangerous Art of Blending In” by Angelo Surmelis
“Anatomy of a Miracle: A Novel” by Jonathan Miles
“Islandborn” by Junot Diaz, illustrated by Leo Espinosa