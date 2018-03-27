Book Picks - The Golden Notebook

Jacqueline Kellachan from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, NY joins us with this week's Book Picks.

List:

“The Sparsholt Affair” by Alan Hollinghurst

“Gun Love” by Jennifer Clement

“Ghost Boys” by Jewell Parker Rhodes

“Advice Not Given: A Guide To getting Over Yourself” by Mark Epstein, M.D.

“More Than True: The Wisdom of Fairy Tales” by Robery Bly

“Baby Monkey, Private Eye” by Brian Selznick and David Serlin

“Lament From Epirus” by Christopher C. King

“If I Die Tonight” by Alison Gaylin (Event April 11 at The Colony)