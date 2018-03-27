Book Picks - The Golden Notebook

Jacqueline Kellachan from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, NY joins us with this week's Book Picks.
List:
“The Sparsholt Affair” by Alan Hollinghurst
“Gun Love” by Jennifer Clement
“Ghost Boys” by Jewell Parker Rhodes
“Advice Not Given: A Guide To getting Over Yourself” by Mark Epstein, M.D.
“More Than True: The Wisdom of Fairy Tales” by Robery Bly
“Baby Monkey, Private Eye” by Brian Selznick and David Serlin
“Lament From Epirus” by Christopher C. King
“If I Die Tonight” by Alison Gaylin (Event April 11 at The Colony)