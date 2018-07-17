Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Book Picks - The Golden Notebook

By 39 minutes ago

James Conrad from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, NY joins us with this week's Book Picks.

List:
"Hope Never Dies" by Andrew Schaffer
"You All Grow Up and Leave Me" by Piper Weiss
"Tinderbox: The Untold Story of the Up Stairs Lounge Fire and the Rise of Gay Liberation" by Robert W. Fieseler
"The Great Believers" by Rebecca Makkai
"Tin Man" by Saran Winman
"Night-Gaunts and Other Tales of Suspense" by Joyce Carol Oates
"Clock Dance" by Anne Tyler
"The Other Woman" by Daniel Silva
"The Secret Life of Cows" by Rosamund Young

Tags: 
Book Picks
James Conrad
golden notebook
the golden notebook
woodstock

Related Content

Book Picks Goes Bernstein With The Bookstore

By & Jul 6, 2018
Book Cover - Famous Father Girl

 

Today's special edition of Book Picks come from Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox.

List:

“On the Road and Off the Record with Leonard Bernstein” by Charlie Harmon

“Famous Father Girl” by Jamie Bernstein

A few by the maestro (Bernstein) himself:

“Joy of Music”

“Infinite Varieties of Music”

“Unanswered Question”

AND:

Peggy Daniels’ “Tanglewood: A Group Memoir”

Book Picks - Oblong Books And Music

By Jul 3, 2018
Book cover - We Don't Eat Our Classmates

Suzanna Hermans from Oblong Books and Music joins us with this week's Book Picks list.

List:

We Don't Eat Our Classmates” by Ryan T. Higgins
Be Prepared” by Vera Brosgol
Midnight Without a Moon” by Linda Williams Jackson
Bob” by Wendy Mass & Rebecca Stead
Spy School” by Stuart Gibbs
Scythe” by Neal Shusterman
Piecing Me Together” by Renee Watson
Neverworld Wake” by Marisha Pessl 

"What to Read and Why" by Francine Prose - Book launch 7/6 at Oblong Books in Rhinebeck, and The White Hart Speaker Series 7/12
"The Seas" by Samantha Hunt - Book re-launch 7/10 at Oblong Books in Rhinebeck

Book Picks - Odyssey Bookshop

By Jun 26, 2018
Book Cover - Florida

   This week's Book Picks come to us from Mark Brumberg of Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, Massachusetts.

List:
"Sex Money Murder" by Jonathan Green - Event at Odyssey 6/27
"Eager" by Ben Godlfarb - Event at Odyssey 7/19
"Florida" by Lauren Groff (Odyssey's July First Editions Club selection - Event 7/24)
"My Year of Rest and Relaxation" by Otessa Moshfegh (Odyssey's August First Editions Club selection - Event 7/27)
"Calypso" by David Sedaris
"There There" by Tommy Orange
"A Place for Us" by Fatima Farheen Mirza
"Magpie Murders" by Anthony Horowitz
"The Book of Essie" by Meghan Maclean Weir
"Lincoln in the Bardo" by George Saunders
"The Sympathizer" by Viet Thanh Nguyen
"Sing Unburied Sing" by Jesmyn Ward
"Underground Railroad" by Colson Whitehead
"A House Among the Trees" by Julia Glass

Book Picks - Merritt Bookstore

By Jun 19, 2018
Book Cover - Good Trouble

  This week's Book Picks come from Kira Wizner of Merritt Bookstore.

List:
"Good Trouble" by Joseph O’Neill - Event at Merritt Bookstore 7/7
"Invitation to a Bonfire" by Adrienne Celt
"Never Anyone But You" by Rupert Thompson
"Florida" by Lauren Groff
"Things That Make White People Uncomfortable" by Michael Bennett
"Front Desk" by Kelly Yang
"Breakout" by Kate Messner
"Educated" by Tara Westover
"Julian Is A Mermaid" by Jessica Love
"The Miscalculations of Lightning Girl" by Stephanie McAnulty