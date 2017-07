This week's Book Picks come to us from Joan Grenier at The Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, MA.

List:

Kingdom of the Unjust: Behind the U.S.-Saudi Connection by Medea Benjamin

To the New Owners: A Martha’s Vineyard Memoir by Madeleine Blais - July 7 at 7 pm at the Odyssey

Hunger: A Memoir of (My) Body by Roxane Gay

Recipes from the Herbalist’s Kitchen: Delicious, Nourishing Food for Lifelong Health and Well-Being by Brittany Wood Nickerson - July 13 at 7 pm at the Odyssey

Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls: 100 Tales of Extraordinary Women by Elena Favilli and Francesca Cavallo

The Wonderling written and illustrated by Mira Bartok - Sept. 30 at 4 pm at the Odyssey

Sparkle Boy by Leslea Newman