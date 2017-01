This week's Book Picks come from Kira Wizner of Merritt Bookstore.

List:

How to Talk so Little Kids Will Listen by Joanna Faber and Julie King

Anton and Cecil: Cats Aloft by Lisa Martin and Valerie Martin

Mary Reilly by Valerie Martin

The Butcher’s Hook by Janet Ellis

Difficult Women by Roxane Gay

Homesick for a Perfect World by Otessa Moshfegh

Bear and the Nightingale by Katherine Arden

Lillian Boxfish Takes a Walk by Kathleen Rooney