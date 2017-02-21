Book Picks - Oblong Books And Music

Suzanna Hermans from Oblong Books and Music joins us with this week's Book Picks.
Her Every Fear by Peter Swanson
The Impossible Fortress by Jason Rekulak
The Spider and the Fly by Claudia Rowe
Identity Unknown: Rediscovering Seven American Women Artists by Donna Seaman (event in Rhinebeck Saturday 2/25, 6pm)
The Women Who Made New York by Julie Scelfo (event in Rhinebeck Wednesday 3/1, 6pm)
Lost and Found Cat by Doug Kuntz & Amy Shrodes, illustrated by Sue Cornelison
Bunny's Book Club by Annie Silvestro, illustrated by Tatjana Mai-Wyss
We Are Okay by Nina LaCour