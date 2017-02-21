Book Picks - Oblong Books And Music

This week's Book Picks from Amy Lane at The Open Door Bookstore and Gift Gallery in Schenectady, NY.

List:

The Sleepwalker by Chris Bohjalian

The Meaning of Michelle: 16 Writers on the Iconic First Lady edited by Veronica Chambers

Silence by Shusaku Endo

The Power of Kindness by Piero Ferrucci

The Marches by Rory Stewart

100 Weight Loss Bowls by Heather Whinney

My Kite is Stuck! And Other Stories by Salina Yoon

The Secret Life of Squirrels: A Love Story by Nancy Rose