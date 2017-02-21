Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Book Picks - Oblong Books And Music

By 2 hours ago

    Suzanna Hermans from Oblong Books and Music joins us with this week's Book Picks.

List:
Her Every Fear by Peter Swanson
The Impossible Fortress by Jason Rekulak
The Spider and the Fly by Claudia Rowe
Identity Unknown: Rediscovering Seven American Women Artists by Donna Seaman (event in Rhinebeck Saturday 2/25, 6pm)
The Women Who Made New York by Julie Scelfo (event in Rhinebeck Wednesday 3/1, 6pm)
Lost and Found Cat by Doug Kuntz & Amy Shrodes, illustrated by Sue Cornelison
Bunny's Book Club by Annie Silvestro, illustrated by Tatjana Mai-Wyss
We Are Okay by Nina LaCour

Book Picks - Green Toad Bookstore

By Feb 14, 2017
Book Cover - Lincoln in the Bardo

Today's Book Picks come from Jim Havener of Green Toad Bookstore in Oneonta, NY.

List:
Lincoln in the Bardo by George Saunders
A House Full of Females by Laura Ulrich Thatcher
The Revenge of Analog: Real Things and Why They Matter by David Sax
4321: A Novel by Paul Aster
The You I've Never Known by Ellen Hopkins

Book Picks - Merritt Bookstore

By Jan 24, 2017
Book Cover - Difficult Women

  This week's Book Picks  come from Kira Wizner of Merritt Bookstore.

List:
How to Talk so Little Kids Will Listen by Joanna Faber and Julie King
Anton and Cecil: Cats Aloft by Lisa Martin and Valerie Martin
Mary Reilly by Valerie Martin
The Butcher’s Hook by Janet Ellis
Difficult Women by Roxane Gay
Homesick for Another World by Ottessa Moshfegh
Bear and the Nightingale by Katherine Arden
Lillian Boxfish Takes a Walk by Kathleen Rooney

Book Picks - Northshire Bookstore

By Jan 17, 2017
Book Cover - Du Iz Tak?

  Today's Book Picks list comes from Aubrey Restifo of The Northshire Bookstore.

List:
Maresi (The Red Abbey Chronicles) by Maria Turtschaninoff
Dan vs. Nature by Don Calame
Caraval by Stephanie Garber (out 1/31/17)
Going Wild by Lisa McMann
The Evil Wizard Smallbone by Delia Sherman
Du Iz Tak? by Carson Ellis
Pancakes!: An Interactive Recipe Book (Cook in a Book) by Lotta Nieminen
Carve the Mark by Veronica Roth

Book Picks - Open Door Bookstore

By Jan 10, 2017
Book Cover - The Marches

   This week's Book Picks from Amy Lane at The Open Door Bookstore and Gift Gallery in Schenectady, NY.

List:
The Sleepwalker by Chris Bohjalian
The Meaning of Michelle: 16 Writers on the Iconic First Lady edited by Veronica Chambers
Silence by Shusaku Endo
The Power of Kindness by Piero Ferrucci
The Marches by Rory Stewart
100 Weight Loss Bowls by Heather Whinney
My Kite is Stuck! And Other Stories by Salina Yoon
The Secret Life of Squirrels: A Love Story by Nancy Rose