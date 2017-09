This week's Book Picks from Amy Lane at The Open Door Bookstore and Gift Gallery in Schenectady, NY.

Survivor Cafe: The Legacy of Trauma and the Labyrinth of Memory by Elizabeth Rosner

My Absolute Darling by Gabriel Tallent

Ranger Games: A Story of Soldiers, Family and an Inexplicable Crime by Ben Blum

Sing, Unburied, Sing by Jesmyn Ward

Miss D and Me: Life with the Invincible Bette Davis by Kathryn Sermak with Danelle Morton

Insignificant Events in the Life of a Cactus by Dusti Bowling

The Antlered Ship by written by Dashka Slater, illustrated by The Fan Brothers

Smoot: A Rebellious Shadow written by Michelle Cuevas, illustrated by Sydney Smith