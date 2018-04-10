Book Picks - Oblong Books And Music

Suzanna Hermans from Oblong Books and Music joins us with this week's Book Picks list.

List:

“Tangerine” by Christine Mangan

“The World Only Spins Forward: The Ascent of Angels in America” by Isaac Butler & Dan Kois

“Shattered by Grief: Picking Up the Pieces to Become Whole Again” by Claudia Coenen (Event in Rhinebeck 4/10, 6pm)

“Visionary Women: How Rachel Carson, Jane Jacobs, Jane Goodall, and Alice “Waters Changed Our World” by Andrea Barnet (Event at White Hart, Salisbury, CT, Thurs, 4/19 at 6pm)

“Aru Shah and the End of Time” by Roshani Chokshi (Rick Riordan Presents)

“For Every One” by Jason Reynolds

“I Have Lost My Way” by Gayle Forman

“The Poet X” by Elizabeth Acevedo