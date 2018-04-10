Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Book Picks - Oblong Books And Music

By 1 hour ago

Suzanna Hermans from Oblong Books and Music joins us with this week's Book Picks list.

List:
Tangerine” by Christine Mangan
The World Only Spins Forward: The Ascent of Angels in America” by Isaac Butler & Dan Kois
Shattered by Grief: Picking Up the Pieces to Become Whole Again” by Claudia Coenen (Event in Rhinebeck 4/10, 6pm)
Visionary Women: How Rachel Carson, Jane Jacobs, Jane Goodall, and Alice “Waters Changed Our World” by Andrea Barnet (Event at White Hart, Salisbury, CT, Thurs, 4/19 at 6pm)
Aru Shah and the End of Time” by Roshani Chokshi (Rick Riordan Presents)
For Every One” by Jason Reynolds
I Have Lost My Way” by Gayle Forman
The Poet X” by Elizabeth Acevedo

