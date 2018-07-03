Book Picks - Oblong Books And Music

Suzanna Hermans from Oblong Books and Music joins us with this week's Book Picks list.
List:
“We Don't Eat Our Classmates” by Ryan T. Higgins
“Be Prepared” by Vera Brosgol
“Midnight Without a Moon” by Linda Williams Jackson
“Bob” by Wendy Mass & Rebecca Stead
“Spy School” by Stuart Gibbs
“Scythe” by Neal Shusterman
“Piecing Me Together” by Renee Watson
“Neverworld Wake” by Marisha Pessl
"What to Read and Why" by Francine Prose - Book launch 7/6 at Oblong Books in Rhinebeck, and The White Hart Speaker Series 7/12
"The Seas" by Samantha Hunt - Book re-launch 7/10 at Oblong Books in Rhinebeck
