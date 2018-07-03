Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Book Picks - Oblong Books And Music

Suzanna Hermans from Oblong Books and Music joins us with this week's Book Picks list.

List:

We Don't Eat Our Classmates” by Ryan T. Higgins
Be Prepared” by Vera Brosgol
Midnight Without a Moon” by Linda Williams Jackson
Bob” by Wendy Mass & Rebecca Stead
Spy School” by Stuart Gibbs
Scythe” by Neal Shusterman
Piecing Me Together” by Renee Watson
Neverworld Wake” by Marisha Pessl 

"What to Read and Why" by Francine Prose - Book launch 7/6 at Oblong Books in Rhinebeck, and The White Hart Speaker Series 7/12
"The Seas" by Samantha Hunt - Book re-launch 7/10 at Oblong Books in Rhinebeck

Book Picks - Odyssey Bookshop

By Jun 26, 2018
Book Cover - Florida

   This week's Book Picks come to us from Mark Brumberg of Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, Massachusetts.

List:
"Sex Money Murder" by Jonathan Green - Event at Odyssey 6/27
"Eager" by Ben Godlfarb - Event at Odyssey 7/19
"Florida" by Lauren Groff (Odyssey's July First Editions Club selection - Event 7/24)
"My Year of Rest and Relaxation" by Otessa Moshfegh (Odyssey's August First Editions Club selection - Event 7/27)
"Calypso" by David Sedaris
"There There" by Tommy Orange
"A Place for Us" by Fatima Farheen Mirza
"Magpie Murders" by Anthony Horowitz
"The Book of Essie" by Meghan Maclean Weir
"Lincoln in the Bardo" by George Saunders
"The Sympathizer" by Viet Thanh Nguyen
"Sing Unburied Sing" by Jesmyn Ward
"Underground Railroad" by Colson Whitehead
"A House Among the Trees" by Julia Glass

Book Picks - Merritt Bookstore

By Jun 19, 2018
Book Cover - Good Trouble

  This week's Book Picks come from Kira Wizner of Merritt Bookstore.

List:
"Good Trouble" by Joseph O’Neill - Event at Merritt Bookstore 7/7
"Invitation to a Bonfire" by Adrienne Celt
"Never Anyone But You" by Rupert Thompson
"Florida" by Lauren Groff
"Things That Make White People Uncomfortable" by Michael Bennett
"Front Desk" by Kelly Yang
"Breakout" by Kate Messner
"Educated" by Tara Westover
"Julian Is A Mermaid" by Jessica Love
"The Miscalculations of Lightning Girl" by Stephanie McAnulty

Book Picks - The Bennington Bookshop

By May 29, 2018
Book cover - Heart Spring Mountain

  This week's Book Picks come from Phil Lewis of The Bennington Bookshop.

List:
"Heart Spring Mountain" by Robin MacArthur
"Warlight" by Michael Ondaatje
"Love and Ruin" by Paula McLain
"Order of Time" by Carlo Rovelli
"The Punishment She Deserves" by Elizabeth George
"Grief Cottage" by Gail Godwin

Book Picks - Chatham Bookstore

By May 22, 2018
Book Cover - The Ashokan Way: Landscape's Path into Consciousness

Thomas Chulak and Kara Polito from Chatham Bookstore in Chatham, NY join us with this week's Book Picks.

List:
"Ruthless Tide: The Heroes and Villains of the Johnstown Flood, America's Astonishing Gilded Age Disaster" by Al Roker - event at Chatham Bookstore on June 9
"Our Towns: A 100,000-Mile Journey Into the Heart of America" by James and Deborah Fallows
"The Ashokan Way: Landscape's Path Into Consciousness" by Gail Straub
"The Spirit Photographer" by Jon Michael Varese
"Pops: Fatherhood in Pieces" by Michael Chabon
"What I Leave Behind" by Alison McGhee