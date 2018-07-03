Book Picks - Oblong Books And Music

Thomas Chulak and Kara Polito from Chatham Bookstore in Chatham, NY join us with this week's Book Picks.

List:

"Ruthless Tide: The Heroes and Villains of the Johnstown Flood, America's Astonishing Gilded Age Disaster" by Al Roker - event at Chatham Bookstore on June 9

"Our Towns: A 100,000-Mile Journey Into the Heart of America" by James and Deborah Fallows

"The Ashokan Way: Landscape's Path Into Consciousness" by Gail Straub

"The Spirit Photographer" by Jon Michael Varese

"Pops: Fatherhood in Pieces" by Michael Chabon

"What I Leave Behind" by Alison McGhee