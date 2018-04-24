Book Picks - Odyssey Bookshop

Related Program: 
This week's Book Picks come to us from Joan Grenier of Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, Massachusetts.

"The Map of Salt and Stars" by Jennifer Zeynab Joukhadar
"Russian Roulette: The Inside Story of Putin’s War on America and the Election of Donald Trump" by Michael Isikoff and David Corn
"The Temptation of Forgiveness: A Commissario Guido Brunetti Mystery" by Donna Leon
"Rescue & Jessica: A Life-Changing Friendship" by Jessica Kensky & Patrick Downes, illustrated by Scott Magoon
"In A Day’s Work: The Fight to End Sexual Violence Against America’s Most Vulnerable Workers" by Bernice Yeung

Book Picks - Northshire Bookstore

By Apr 17, 2018

Today's Book Picks list comes from Rachel Person of The Northshire Bookstore.

“The Big Umbrella” by Amy June Bates and Juniper Bates
“Things That Make White People Uncomfortable” by Michael Bennett
“A Princess in Theory” by Alyssa Cole
“The Serpent's Secret” by Sayantani Dasgupta
“Stray City” by Chelsey Johnson
“Bachelor Girl” by Kim Van Alkemade
“The Prince and the Dressmaker” by Jen Wang
“The Gefilte Manifesto” by Jeffrey Yoskowitz and Liz Alpern

Book Picks - Oblong Books And Music

By Apr 10, 2018
Book Cover - Visionary Women

Suzanna Hermans from Oblong Books and Music joins us with this week's Book Picks list.

Tangerine” by Christine Mangan
The World Only Spins Forward: The Ascent of Angels in America” by Isaac Butler & Dan Kois
Shattered by Grief: Picking Up the Pieces to Become Whole Again” by Claudia Coenen (Event in Rhinebeck 4/10, 6pm)
Visionary Women: How Rachel Carson, Jane Jacobs, Jane Goodall, and Alice “Waters Changed Our World” by Andrea Barnet (Event at White Hart, Salisbury, CT, Thurs, 4/19 at 6pm)
Aru Shah and the End of Time” by Roshani Chokshi (Rick Riordan Presents)
For Every One” by Jason Reynolds
I Have Lost My Way” by Gayle Forman
The Poet X” by Elizabeth Acevedo

Book Picks - The Golden Notebook

By Mar 27, 2018

Jacqueline Kellachan from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, NY joins us with this week's Book Picks.

“The Sparsholt Affair” by Alan Hollinghurst
“Gun Love” by Jennifer Clement
“Ghost Boys” by Jewell Parker Rhodes
“Advice Not Given: A Guide To getting Over Yourself” by Mark Epstein, M.D.
“More Than True: The Wisdom of Fairy Tales” by Robery Bly
“Baby Monkey, Private Eye” by Brian Selznick and David Serlin
“Lament From Epirus” by Christopher C. King
“If I Die Tonight” by Alison Gaylin (Event April 11 at The Colony)

Book Picks - The Book Loft

By Mar 20, 2018
Book Cover - Heart Berries

  Giovanni Boivin from The Book Loft in Great Barrington, MA, joins us with this week's Book Picks list.

“Heart Berries: A Memoir” by Terese Marie Mailhot
“Bad Kansas: Stories” by Becky Mandelbaum
“Princesses Behaving Badly: Real Stories from History Without the Fairy-Tale Endings” by Linda Rodriguez McRobbie
“Dreadful Young Ladies and Other Stories” by Kelly Barnhill
“The Sea Beast Takes a Lover: Stories” by Michael Andreasen
“The Sky is Yours” by Chandler Klang Smith