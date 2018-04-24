Book Picks - Odyssey Bookshop

This week's Book Picks come to us from Joan Grenier of Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, Massachusetts.
List:
"The Map of Salt and Stars" by Jennifer Zeynab Joukhadar
"Russian Roulette: The Inside Story of Putin’s War on America and the Election of Donald Trump" by Michael Isikoff and David Corn
"The Temptation of Forgiveness: A Commissario Guido Brunetti Mystery" by Donna Leon
"Rescue & Jessica: A Life-Changing Friendship" by Jessica Kensky & Patrick Downes, illustrated by Scott Magoon
"In A Day’s Work: The Fight to End Sexual Violence Against America’s Most Vulnerable Workers" by Bernice Yeung