Book Picks - Odyssey Bookshop

This week's Book Picks come to us from Joan Grenier of Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, Massachusetts.

List:

"The Map of Salt and Stars" by Jennifer Zeynab Joukhadar

"Russian Roulette: The Inside Story of Putin’s War on America and the Election of Donald Trump" by Michael Isikoff and David Corn

"The Temptation of Forgiveness: A Commissario Guido Brunetti Mystery" by Donna Leon

"Rescue & Jessica: A Life-Changing Friendship" by Jessica Kensky & Patrick Downes, illustrated by Scott Magoon

"In A Day’s Work: The Fight to End Sexual Violence Against America’s Most Vulnerable Workers" by Bernice Yeung