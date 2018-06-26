Book Picks - Odyssey Bookshop

This week's Book Picks come to us from Mark Brumberg of Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, Massachusetts.
List:
"Sex Money Murder" by Jonathan Green - Event at Odyssey 6/27
"Eager" by Ben Godlfarb - Event at Odyssey 7/19
"Florida" by Lauren Groff (Odyssey's July First Editions Club selection - Event 7/24)
"My Year of Rest and Relaxation" by Otessa Moshfegh (Odyssey's August First Editions Club selection - Event 7/27)
"Calypso" by David Sedaris
"There There" by Tommy Orange
"A Place for Us" by Fatima Farheen Mirza
"Magpie Murders" by Anthony Horowitz
"The Book of Essie" by Meghan Maclean Weir
"Lincoln in the Bardo" by George Saunders
"The Sympathizer" by Viet Thanh Nguyen
"Sing Unburied Sing" by Jesmyn Ward
"Underground Railroad" by Colson Whitehead
"A House Among the Trees" by Julia Glass