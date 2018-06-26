Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Book Picks - Odyssey Bookshop

By 1 hour ago

   This week's Book Picks come to us from Mark Brumberg of Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, Massachusetts.

List:
"Sex Money Murder" by Jonathan Green - Event at Odyssey 6/27
"Eager" by Ben Godlfarb - Event at Odyssey 7/19
"Florida" by Lauren Groff (Odyssey's July First Editions Club selection - Event 7/24)
"My Year of Rest and Relaxation" by Otessa Moshfegh (Odyssey's August First Editions Club selection - Event 7/27)
"Calypso" by David Sedaris
"There There" by Tommy Orange
"A Place for Us" by Fatima Farheen Mirza
"Magpie Murders" by Anthony Horowitz
"The Book of Essie" by Meghan Maclean Weir
"Lincoln in the Bardo" by George Saunders
"The Sympathizer" by Viet Thanh Nguyen
"Sing Unburied Sing" by Jesmyn Ward
"Underground Railroad" by Colson Whitehead
"A House Among the Trees" by Julia Glass

Related Content

Book Picks - Merritt Bookstore

By Jun 19, 2018
Book Cover - Good Trouble

  This week's Book Picks come from Kira Wizner of Merritt Bookstore.

List:
"Good Trouble" by Joseph O’Neill - Event at Merritt Bookstore 7/7
"Invitation to a Bonfire" by Adrienne Celt
"Never Anyone But You" by Rupert Thompson
"Florida" by Lauren Groff
"Things That Make White People Uncomfortable" by Michael Bennett
"Front Desk" by Kelly Yang
"Breakout" by Kate Messner
"Educated" by Tara Westover
"Julian Is A Mermaid" by Jessica Love
"The Miscalculations of Lightning Girl" by Stephanie McAnulty

Book Picks - The Bennington Bookshop

By May 29, 2018
Book cover - Heart Spring Mountain

  This week's Book Picks come from Phil Lewis of The Bennington Bookshop.

List:
"Heart Spring Mountain" by Robin MacArthur
"Warlight" by Michael Ondaatje
"Love and Ruin" by Paula McLain
"Order of Time" by Carlo Rovelli
"The Punishment She Deserves" by Elizabeth George
"Grief Cottage" by Gail Godwin

Book Picks - Chatham Bookstore

By May 22, 2018
Book Cover - The Ashokan Way: Landscape's Path into Consciousness

Thomas Chulak and Kara Polito from Chatham Bookstore in Chatham, NY join us with this week's Book Picks.

List:
"Ruthless Tide: The Heroes and Villains of the Johnstown Flood, America's Astonishing Gilded Age Disaster" by Al Roker - event at Chatham Bookstore on June 9
"Our Towns: A 100,000-Mile Journey Into the Heart of America" by James and Deborah Fallows
"The Ashokan Way: Landscape's Path Into Consciousness" by Gail Straub
"The Spirit Photographer" by Jon Michael Varese
"Pops: Fatherhood in Pieces" by Michael Chabon
"What I Leave Behind" by Alison McGhee

Book Picks - Green Toad Bookstore

By May 15, 2018
Book Cover - The Feather Thief

Today's Book Picks come from Jim Havener of Green Toad Bookstore in Oneonta, NY.

List:
"The Overstory: A Novel" by Richard Powers
"The Recovering: Intoxication and Its Aftermath" by Leslien Jamison
"Barracoon: The Story of the Last Black Cargo" by Zora Neale Hurston
"Spring" by Karl Ove Knausgaard
"The Feather Thief: Beauty, Obsession, and the Natural History Heist of the Century" by Kirk Wallace Johnson