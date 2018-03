This week's Book Picks from Amy Lane at The Open Door Bookstore and Gift Gallery in Schenectady, NY.

List:

"Children of Blood and Bone" by Tomi Adeyemi

"Winter Sisters" by Robin Oliveira

"Feel Free" by Zadie Smith

"White Houses" by Amy Bloom

"What Are We Doing Here?" by Marilynne Robinson

"The Sound of a Wild Snail Eating" by Elisabeth Tova Bailey

"People Like Us" by Dana Mele