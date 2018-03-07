Related Program: 
Border Patrol Arrest Eleven

  Haskell Free Library straddles the U.S. and Canadian border
The U.S. Border Patrol says 11 people, including five children, were apprehended after they crossed into the United States on a sidewalk by a library that serves people from both Vermont and Quebec.

In a statement, the Border Patrol says that during the early morning hours of March 3, two vehicles drove on the sidewalk by the Haskell Free Library, which straddles the border between Derby Line, Vermont, and Stanstead, Quebec. The sidewalk is left open so locals can use the library.

The vehicles then got onto Interstate 91 where they were stopped by border agents.

Of the 11 individuals taken into custody, seven were Romanian and four were French.

There was a similar incident on Feb. 27 involving a single vehicle carrying five Romanians.

