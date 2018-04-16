Boston Holds Moment Of Silence For Bombing Victims

The city of Boston has held a moment of silence on the fifth anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombing.

The bells of the old South Church were rung Sunday to mark the moment five years ago when the first bomb exploded.

Mayor Marty Walsh and Governor Charlie Baker addressed families and survivors at a private ceremony earlier in the day. They laid wreaths at spots along Boylston Street where two bombs killed three spectators and maimed more than 260 others April 15, 2013.

Sunday is "One Boston Day," devoted to blood drives and acts of kindness. Other commemorations are being held.

Security is tight for Monday's 122nd running of the iconic race.

