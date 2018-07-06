Yu-An Chang, a Taiwanese conductor has been tapped by Boston Symphony Orchestra Music Director Andris Nelsons to be the orchestra’s new assistant conductor with his two-year term beginning later this year.

Yu-An will make his first podium appearance as assistant conductor during the BSO’s 2019 Tanglewood season. He replaces current BSO assistant conductor Moritz Gnann, who joined the BSO at the start of the 2015-16 season and completes his three-year term with the orchestra this summer at Tanglewood.

On July 13, Gnann leads the BSO in a program of music by Wagner, Mozart, and Schumann, featuring pianist Paul Lewis.