Related Program: 
The Roundtable

BSO Assistant Conductor Moritz Gnann

By & 47 minutes ago
  • Moritz Gnann
    Moritz Gnann
    http://moritzgnann.com

Yu-An Chang, a Taiwanese conductor has been tapped by Boston Symphony Orchestra Music Director Andris Nelsons to be the orchestra’s new assistant conductor with his two-year term beginning later this year.

Yu-An will make his first podium appearance as assistant conductor during the BSO’s 2019 Tanglewood season. He replaces current BSO assistant conductor Moritz Gnann, who joined the BSO at the start of the 2015-16 season and completes his three-year term with the orchestra this summer at Tanglewood.

On July 13, Gnann leads the BSO in a program of music by Wagner, Mozart, and Schumann, featuring pianist Paul Lewis.

Tags: 
conductor
moritz gnann
tanglewood
classical music
remote broadcast

Related Content

BSO Music Director And Conductor Andris Nelsons Discusses Tanglewood's Bernstein Centennial Summer

By 9 minutes ago
Andris Nelsons
Marco Borggreve

Andris Nelsons and the Boston Symphony Orchestra open their 2018 Tanglewood season with a gala performance featuring global superstar pianist Lang Lang tonight at 8pm.

The Maestro will then be off and running, conducting a program of Brahms and Shostakovich on Sunday and many other concerts as the season progresses.

BSO Music Director and Conductor Andris Nelsons is leading thirteen programs throughout the summer and will play a major role in Tanglewood's Bernstein Centennial Summer, leading twelve works either composed by Bernstein or strongly associated with his life as a conductor and pianist.

BSO Assistant Conductor Moritz Gnann Conducts Mendelssohn For Tanglewood On Parade

By & Aug 1, 2017
View at Tanglewood
Sarah LaDuke

Moritz Gnann became the new assistant conductor of the Boston Symphony Orchestra in fall 2015. He made his successful Tanglewood debut with the BSO conducting Mahler's First Symphony. His November 2016 concerts mark his subscription series debut. In addition to his activities in Boston, Gnann continues to appear as a guest conductor with Deutsche Oper Berlin.

In tonight's Tanglewood on Parade gala concert in The Shed, he will be conducting Mendelssohn’s Overture, The Hebrides (Fingal's Cave)

James Burton, Conductor Of The Tanglewood Festival Chorus

By & Aug 1, 2017
James Burton at Symphony Hall in Boston.
Michael Blanchard

There is a new face here on the Tanglewood campus. James Burton joined the team earlier this year as the next Conductor of the Tanglewood Festival Chorus. In addition, Burton takes on the newly established title of BSO Choral Director, a role in which he will explore new opportunities to enhance the orchestra's choral activities. 

Burton is only the second conductor to be appointed director of the TFC since its founding in 1970; he follows in the footsteps of John Oliver, founder and director of the Tanglewood Festival Chorus, and who currently holds the title Founder and Conductor Laureate. He joined us last time and we begged him to come back. 

Bramwell Tovey Conducts Copland For Tanglewood On Parade

By & Aug 1, 2017
Seiji Ozawa Hall at Tanglewood
Sarah LaDuke

Bramwell Tovey is the Grammy and Juno award-winning Music Director of the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra. As a guest conductor he works internationally with some of the world’s most prestigious orchestras.

During 2015/16 his guest appearances include the New York Philharmonic, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Cleveland and Philadelphia Orchestras, the Boston, Chicago, Montreal, Melbourne and Sydney Symphonies.

Bramwell Tovey will conduct Copland's Concerto for Piano and Orchestra, with soloist Garrick Ohlsson, on Tanglewood on Parade tonight.