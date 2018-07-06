Related Program: 
BSO Music Director And Conductor Andris Nelsons Discusses Tanglewood's Bernstein Centennial Summer

Andris Nelsons and the Boston Symphony Orchestra open their 2018 Tanglewood season with a gala performance featuring global superstar pianist Lang Lang tonight at 8pm.

The Maestro will then be off and running, conducting a program of Brahms and Shostakovich on Sunday and many other concerts as the season progresses.

BSO Music Director and Conductor Andris Nelsons is leading thirteen programs throughout the summer and will play a major role in Tanglewood's Bernstein Centennial Summer, leading twelve works either composed by Bernstein or strongly associated with his life as a conductor and pianist.

"Famous Father Girl" Jamie Bernstein On Bernstein Centennial Events At Tanglewood

Jamie Bernstein
The composer of "On the Town" and "West Side Story," chief conductor of the New York Philharmonic, television star, humanitarian, and inveterate partygoer Leonard Bernstein was a massive celebrity during one of the headiest periods of American cultural life, and perhaps the most talented musician in American history.

To his eldest daughter, Jamie Bernstein, he was all that and more. She writes about her father in the new memoir, "Famous Father Girl."

She joins us to talk about the book, all of the international events celebrating Leonard Bernstein's Centennial this year -- including two very special events at Tanglewood in Lenox, Massachusetts. She’s directing "Trouble in Tahiti" on July 12 and hosting the Young People’s Concert on August 10.

An Evening With Chita Rivera At Williamstown Theatre Festival 7/9

Chita Rivera
The incomparable Broadway icon Chita Rivera performs a one-night-only solo concert, benefiting Williamstown Theatre Festival's New Play & Musical Development Initiative.

The two-time Tony Award winner and recipient of a special honor for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre at the 2018 Tony Awards (last seen at WTF starring in "The Visit" and its subsequent Broadway transfer) will recreate moments from her legendary career, showcasing the artistry and history that has made her a star of the Great White Way and beyond.

She will be accompanied by her long-time trio, Michael Croiter (Music Director/Percussion/Guitar), Gary Adler (Associate Music Director/Piano), and Jim Donica (Bass).

Christopher Lloyd In Thornton Wilder's "Our Town" At Weston Playhouse

Christopher Lloyd in "Our Town" at Weston Playhouse
In the small town of Grover’s Corners, ordinary people lead extraordinary lives. The Pulitzer Prize winning "Our Town" is a simple yet profound story of a community, brought to life by Thornton Wilder’s singular voice.

Christopher Lloyd is playing The Stage Manager in Weston Playhouse's production of "Our Town" through July 7.

Lloyd is a beloved American character actor, best known for his work on "Taxi" and in the "Back to the Future" film franchise.