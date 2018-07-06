BSO Music Director And Conductor Andris Nelsons Discusses Tanglewood's Bernstein Centennial Summer

Andris Nelsons and the Boston Symphony Orchestra open their 2018 Tanglewood season with a gala performance featuring global superstar pianist Lang Lang tonight at 8pm.
The Maestro will then be off and running, conducting a program of Brahms and Shostakovich on Sunday and many other concerts as the season progresses.
BSO Music Director and Conductor Andris Nelsons is leading thirteen programs throughout the summer and will play a major role in Tanglewood's Bernstein Centennial Summer, leading twelve works either composed by Bernstein or strongly associated with his life as a conductor and pianist.