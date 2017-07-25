Budget Vetoes Could Shift Berkshire's Tourism Economy

Officials say state budget cuts could hurt Western Massachusetts’ tourism economy.

Earlier this month, Governor Charlie Baker signed a $39.4 billion state budget – vetoing some regional efforts. State Senator Adam Hinds, a Pittsfield Democrat, says the Berkshire’s tourism economy could be harmed.

“You can’t have a major part of our economy as it is in Western Mass. and the Berkshires in particular related to arts and cultural development and not invest in it that is just common sense,” Hinds says.

Hinds, the Senate chair of the Joint Committee on Tourism, Arts and Cultural Development, will hold a hearing in Boston Tuesday to discuss the importance of tourism in the Berkshires.