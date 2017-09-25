Burlington Electric Implements ‘Defeat The Peak’ As Temperatures Rise

Burlington, Vermont’s electric utility has issued a peak alert for Tuesday and is encouraging residents to reduce energy usage.

With unusually hot weather anticipated the Burlington Electric Department is asking customers to implement its Defeat the Peak program. It includes raising thermostats or turning off air conditioners in unoccupied areas, not using large appliances and delaying discretionary electric consumption until after 8 pm.

Burlington Electric will turn off non essential lights and raise thermostats to 75 degrees at its headquarters.

The utility, which launched Defeat the Peak in June, makes a $1,000 donation to a local nonprofit when a peak day’s load reduction is met.