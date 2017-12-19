Burlington To Pay Evictee Who Often Called Police $30,000

The city of Burlington, Vermont, will pay $30,000 and change its housing policy in a settlement reached with a tenant who was evicted from his apartment after he made numerous phone calls to police for assistance from 2014 through 2016.

The American Civil Liberties Union sued the city in federal court last year on behalf of Joseph Montagno.

According to the settlement, the city will pay Montagno $30,000. The ACLU says the changes to the ordinances that the city has agreed to introduce will provide due process for tenants and protections for victims of crime, "ensuring that vulnerable people in Burlington will no longer lose their housing simply because they need police assistance."

A city attorney did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

