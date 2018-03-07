Burlington Voters Send Weinberger To Third Term

  • Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger discusses credit rating as BED Director Neale Lunderville observes
    Pat Bradley/WAMC

Democratic Burlington, Vt. Mayor Miro Weinberger won re-election to a third, three-year term on Tuesday. He beat Carina Driscoll and fellow independent candidate Infinite Culcleasure.

Driscoll is U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders' stepdaughter.  Sanders got his political start as Burlington mayor.

Driscoll says the city under Weinberger has catered to private investment rather than advocate for residents' vision of the municipality.

Weinberger says voters have had the ultimate say in most major initiatives. He also says his office has turned around Burlington's troubled financial past, worked to rebuild public trust and made improvements to the northern waterfront and other projects.

Sanders' son, Levi Sanders, has announced he's running for a U.S. House seat representing New Hampshire.

