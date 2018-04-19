Burnt Hills Residents Vote No To New Sewer Line

Burnt Hills, New York residents rejected a controversial sewer line with a 419-108 vote Wednesday.

Town Board member Bill Goslin, who was in favor of the roughly $16 million project, told the Times Union "The people have spoken.” 

In addition to sticker shock, many residents in the Saratoga County community also believe the sewer line would have paved the way for more development.

If the plan had passed, homeowners would have had to pay at least $926 a year, plus a one-time fee of up to $10,000 to hook into the line. 

Under the proposed legislation, a resident who refused to hook into the line could have paid a daily fine of up to $1,000 or face jail time.

