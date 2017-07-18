Bus Routes May Be Cut As PVTA Faces Budget Gap

Service cuts are looming on the largest regional transit authority in western Massachusetts.

The Pioneer Valley Transit Authority Advisory Board is scheduled to vote Wednesday on a plan that would reduce, or eliminate service on 16 bus routes.

Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz, who chairs the PVTA board, said the agency has to eliminate a projected $1.2 million budget deficit.

"And obviously the goal and mission of the PVTA is to serve as many riders as possible, so it is going to be the goal of the Advisory (Board) to make sure that whatever reductions we have to make in order to balance the budget have the least impacts possible," said Narkewicz.

The proposed service cuts would take effect at the end of August.