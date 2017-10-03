Business Groups Sue To Stop Massachusetts 'Millionaires Tax' Ballot Initiative

Five business groups filed a lawsuit Tuesday in a bid to knock the so-called “millionaires tax” off next year’s ballot in Massachusetts.

One of the plaintiffs, Eileen McAnneny, President of the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation, has long argued it is a mistake to take taxation authority away from the Legislature and lock it into the state’s constitution.

" If there are problems with this new tax increase, the legislature doesn't have the power to change it," stated McAnneny.

The ballot initiative is backed by a coalition of labor unions and left-leaning activists. It would amend the state’s constitution to put a 4 percent surtax on incomes over $1 million and direct the additional revenue be spent on transportation and education.

The Supreme Judicial Court is expected to hear oral arguments in the case early next year.