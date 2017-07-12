Business Organization Backs Springfield-Boston Rail Study

Another business group has endorsed a feasibility study of east-west high-speed rail in Massachusetts.

The board of directors of the East of the River Five Town Chamber of Commerce unanimously added its voice to calls for a study of Springfield-Boston rail service, according to a statement from the organization that has members in the Springfield suburbs of Longmeadow, East Longmeadow, Wilbraham, Hampden and Ludlow.

The endorsement came days after the legislature’s budget conference committee killed the study, and State Sen. Eric Lesser pledged to pursue it as separate legislation.

" It has doubled down our resolve to get it going again," Lesser said.

The greater Boston and greater Springfield Chambers of Commerce have also endorsed the rail study.