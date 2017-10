Songwriter Stephin Merritt has been called “the Cole Porter of his generation” by TimeOut New York. His work includes the Magnetic Fields masterpiece 69 Love Songs and two dozen albums under four different band names besides.

He’s the author of the book 101 Two-Letter Words – which was illustrated by New Yorker cartoonist, Roz Chast.

He will be at MASS MoCA in North Adams, MA this Saturday, November 21st at 8pm, playing 26 songs pulled from Merritt's repertoire, played in alphabetical order with Magnetic Fields bandmate and cellist Sam Davol.