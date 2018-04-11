Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Caleb Teicher & Co presents: Caleb Teicher & Nic Gareiss At PS21 In Chatham

By 5 minutes ago
  • Nic Gareiss and Caleb Teicher
    Nic Gareiss and Caleb Teicher

The Grand Opening of PS21’s new Black Box Theater will feature a dance concert with Caleb Teicher and Nic Gareiss. Teicher and Gareiss are two of America’s most elegant interpreters of traditional American dance forms including tap, clogging, flatfooting, Irish step, and contemporary hybrids. The Boston Herald called Nic Gareiss “the most inventive and expressive step dancer on the scene. The nimble Gareiss called forth visions of Fred Astaire.” ArtsAmerica declared that “with his calm and collected cool, Caleb Teicher is ‘suave with a groove’ incarnate.”

The two widely acclaimed dancers typically work separately, Teicher with his own company - Caleb Teicher & Co. There will be a post performance reception with the artists and tours of the new theater.

