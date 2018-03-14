Calls Mount For NYS To Revoke CPV's Permits

By Allison Dunne 1 hour ago
  • WAMC, Allison Dunne

Tuesday’s conviction of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s former top aide Joseph Percoco on bribery charges involved state business with two companies. One is a power plant in Orange County that is nearing completion. WAMC’s Allison Dunne reports some lawmakers are calling on the state to revoke the plant’s permits.

Democratic Assemblyman James Skoufis and Republican Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus are among those calling on the governor to withdraw all state permits related to the Competitive Power Ventures’ Valley Energy Center in Wawayanda. Skoufis also wants to the state to investigate the project’s approvals. In light of the conviction, the Orange County Industrial Development Agency says it will audit the CPV tax incentive and PILOT agreements to ensure full compliance. Protect Orange County Chair Pramilla Malick is also calling on state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman to investigate the permitting process and wants the state legislature to hold oversight hearings. A CPV spokesman says the project permits were never alleged to have been obtained in an improper way, nor was any evidence provided suggesting they were. He also says, quote, “As we have stated from the beginning of this process, the alleged conduct does not reflect who we are as a company or what we expect from our employees.”

