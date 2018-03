Longtime Cambridge-Greenwich Police Chief George Bell has reportedly died from a heart attack. The 64-year-old spent more than three decades with various Washington County police departments.

WNYT reports Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan says Bell's sudden death is a "profoundly sad and terrible day for his family and community."

Bell is most notably known as the lead investigator in the 2007 disappearance of 12-year-old Jaliek Rainwalker. The case remains unsolved.