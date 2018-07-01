Related Program: 
Can Executive Orders And Legislation Impact Janus Ruling?

In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on union fees, labor leaders and politicians who rely on union support, have reacted with angry words. Some elected officials have signed executive orders and introduced legislation in reaction to the 5-4 ruling. But as WAMC’s Brian Shields reports, one legal expert believes the Supreme Court has had the final say.

The Supreme Court ruled on June 27 that public employees cannot be forced to pay union fees if they decide not to join a union, overturning 40 years of law that allowed unions to take a fee from non-members to cover the cost of collective bargaining.

Attorney Mike Billlock is a labor and employment expert with the law firm Bond, Schoeneck and King in Saratoga Springs, New York. He says executive orders and legislation won’t change the outcome.

