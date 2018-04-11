Candidate Won't Leave Governor's Forum, Dragged Off Stage

Lee Whitnum
  A Democratic candidate for Connecticut governor who refused to leave a forum where she wasn't invited and had to be dragged off the stage by police is facing criminal charges.

Video of Monday night's event at Brookfield High School shows Lee Whitnum sitting in a row with seven invited candidates, yelling she has "every right to be in this debate" and filed her paperwork a year ago.

Other candidates got up and walked away as the situation became tense, leaving the 57-year-old Whitnum holding onto a desk. Two officers tried to talk to Whitnum, but she dropped to the floor and refused to move.

The frequent candidate was charged with breach of peace and trespassing.

State Democratic Chairman Nick Balletto says Whitnum's "behavior was inappropriate, and frankly it's not the first time."

Conn. Gubernatorial Candidate Arrested At Library

By Apr 30, 2014
Connecticut gubernatorial candidate Lee Whitnum has been arrested on a breach of peace charge after police say she caused a disturbance in the Stamford Courthouse Library.

The alleged incident happened last Thursday. Police say the Greenwich Democrat refused to leave after a dispute with another patron and Judicial Marshals had to be called.

Whitnum says she did not cause a disturbance and in a statement on her website said she plans to file a civil lawsuit over the incident.