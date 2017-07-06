Candidates Line Up For 1st Berkshire District Seat

A new candidate in the special election for the 1st Berkshire District state House seat has a familiar name. The seat opened up when Representative Gailanne Cariddi died in June.

Stephanie Bosley – daughter of former Representative Daniel Bosley – has declared for the 1st Berkshire District seat, once held by her father.

Bosley, a Democrat, works in client relations at the regional economic development agency, 1Berkshire, and has held similar roles for the town of Adams, Solider On, the American Cancer Society and the Northern Berkshire Community Coalition.

North Adams City Councilor Lisa Hall Blackmer has also filed papers for the state representative seat, and others for city council. Former North Adams Mayor John Barrett could also be a candidate.

The primary election is October 10th, and the special election November 7th.